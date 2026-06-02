F4 reunion project F Forever to perform in Singapore this August
F Forever, the reunion project comprising members of the iconic Taiwanese boy group F4 and Mayday member Ashin, will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in August this year.
Months after teasing that they would perform in Singapore, music unit F Forever confirmed on Saturday (May 30) that they will stage a two-night show in the country this August.
F Forever serves as the reunion project featuring three members of the iconic Taiwanese boy group F4, Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu and Vic Chou, as well as Ashin – the vocalist of Taiwanese rock band Mayday.
F4 member Ken Chu is not participating in this tour. He had previously claimed that tour organisers had "cut off all contact" with him, following his rejection of certain demands.
The Singapore leg of the F Forever concert will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 15 and 16.
Other stops announced on Saturday include Bangkok (Aug 1 and 2) and Kuala Lumpur (Aug 7 and 8).
More details, including ticket prices and sales dates, will be announced at a later time.
F4 originated on the popular Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden, which starred the late Barbie Hsu, Yan, Wu, Chou and Chu. Following the success of Meteor Garden, F4 became a real-life boy band in 2001 and released a slew of popular albums.
The group officially disbanded in 2009 but reunited several times over the years, namely at Jiangsu TV's Spring Festival in 2013 and Mayday's concert in 2025.