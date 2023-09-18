From Jackson Wang and Post Malone to Robbie Williams, I watched almost all the F1 concerts this year

As someone who has spent a lot of money on concerts this year, I knew my wallet needed a break but my body was unwilling. I think concerts are an amazing way to destress after a tough week at work and seeing artistes that close, without having to camp at airports, is exciting.

So naturally, I leapt at the opportunity to cover the entertainment portion of this year’s Singapore F1 Grand Prix for CNA Lifestyle.

Three nights of concerts and I get to take some time off to recover from all that excitement? Sign me up, please.

Full disclosure, unlike all the other concerts I’ve been to this year, I was unfamiliar with 90 per cent of this year’s entertainment line-up. I had zero expectations and was simply there to enjoy the ride.

I’m happy to report that after three days, I came out of the experience with busted eardrums, close-to-crumbling legs and the knowledge that I had witnessed three of the best nights of music this year.

DAY 1

The main stage acts for the first day were all artistes from American music company 88rising which thankfully meant I didn’t have to traverse the different zones. At 5.40pm, I arrived at the Padang Stage, decked in Crocs and joggers – the perfect battle armour to withstand mosquitoes and six hours of standing.