F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 concerts: Elton John, G-Dragon, Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins and CL

George Russell may have won the Singapore Grand Prix 2025, but the real winners are those who managed to catch every single music act from Oct 3 to 5. This year’s entertainment line-up boasted certified music icons – some of whom have not performed in Singapore for over a decade.

CNA Lifestyle caught most of the headlining acts this year, barring schedule clashes (sorry, Lewis Capaldi), and all in all, they were undeniably some of the strongest hitters in the history of the race so far.

Here’s how they fared.

DAY 1