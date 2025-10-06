F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 concerts: Elton John, G-Dragon, Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins and CL
The recently concluded Singapore Grand Prix 2025 saw three days of electrifying performances from rock music icons and K-pop royalty.
George Russell may have won the Singapore Grand Prix 2025, but the real winners are those who managed to catch every single music act from Oct 3 to 5. This year’s entertainment line-up boasted certified music icons – some of whom have not performed in Singapore for over a decade.
CNA Lifestyle caught most of the headlining acts this year, barring schedule clashes (sorry, Lewis Capaldi), and all in all, they were undeniably some of the strongest hitters in the history of the race so far.
Here’s how they fared.
DAY 1
2NE1'S CL
The K-pop icon returned to Singapore, a month after her successful Waterbomb performance, with her signature stage presence undiminished. Clad in an all-black ensemble, CL overcame Singapore’s humidity to deliver a high-energy show – even as she joked several times about wanting to remove her heavy leather jacket.
Her confident performances of songs like The Baddest Female, Chuck and Doctor Pepper served as a reminder for fans as to why she’s still one of K-pop’s most charismatic solo acts.
CL also paid tribute to her 2NE1 roots with a much-appreciated medley of Fire, I Am The Best and Can't Nobody, which got the crowd pumping and jumping.
Towards the end of her set, CL also confirmed that she will release new music soon and will return to Singapore in the future.
BIGBANG'S G-DRAGON
According to official figures from the Singapore Grand Prix team, 65,000 fans attended G-Dragon’s show at the Padang Stage and as someone who was actually there, I can say that it definitely felt like it.
Even hours before GD took the stage, the space had been filled to the brim with fans waving lightsticks, chanting “Kwon Ji-young [G-Dragon’s birth name]”.
When the man of the hour finally emerged on stage, the screams that followed were unlike anything I’ve heard. G-Dragon electrified fans right off the bat with spirited performances of Power and Home Sweet Home.
In the eight years since we last saw him, it’s clear that G-Dragon has taken a different approach to his live shows, with him focusing more on rapping as he lets the backtrack handle the vocal-heavy parts.
Nonetheless, his immense aura remains unchanged as he gave a masterclass in showmanship, with exciting costume changes as well as guest performances from other artistes, including South Korean beatboxer Wing.
The best display of his prowess was during the final song of his set, Crooked, which saw him running the entire perimeter of the Padang Stage (pit area included) as he thrilled fans.
DAY 2
FOO FIGHTERS
Not that there was ever any doubt, but the Foo Fighters’ set on Saturday (Oct 4) has pretty much cemented their place as one of the greatest active rock bands currently.
For two hours, the sextet was an unforgiving machine, performing at 100 per cent with barely any breaks in between.
Dave Grohl, in particular, deserves praise for masterfully commanding the stage with his unrelenting vocals and captivating shredding.
Fans were treated to a bevy of the group's evergreen hits, including Everlong, My Hero and The Pretender, as the band promised fans that they “will keep playing till [they] gotta stop”.
Grohl also regaled audiences with a story of how he first visited Singapore in 1992 as part of Nirvana and thought that the country was “one of the most interesting places” he had been in.
DAY 3
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
The rain did not stop The Smashing Pumpkins from being the epitome of cool as they delighted fans at the Wharf Stage with hits like Today, 1979 and Bullet With Butterfly Wings.
Frontman Billy Corgan elicited laughs as he joked that, despite his “gothic dad look”, The Smashing Pumpkins were huge racing fans.
ELTON JOHN
Music icon Elton John may have decided to stop full-scale touring, but his closing set is proof that the Rocket Man still has plenty of fuel left in his engine.
Despite battling Singapore’s heat, humidity and a brief technical issue, the 78-year-old did not lose his cool as he deftly played his piano and sang his heart out.
Elton John made 90 minutes pass by in an instant with a repertoire of classics such as Your Song, Candle In The Wind and even the elusive Crocodile Rock. The experience was further heightened by the rhinestone-studded sunglasses handed out by his team before the show, which made it feel like we were in our own little world.
Time will tell if Elton John decides to make another return to Singapore but it’s clear that he’s still standing in the hearts of the public.