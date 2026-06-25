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F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Janet Jackson, JJ Lin and Cortis among newly announced music acts
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Entertainment

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Janet Jackson, JJ Lin and Cortis among newly announced music acts

On Thursday (Jun 25), the organisers of this year's Singapore Grand Prix revealed the next batch of music acts performing at the three-day racing event.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Janet Jackson, JJ Lin and Cortis among newly announced music acts

Janet Jackson poses in the press room during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
25 Jun 2026 11:15AM
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Organisers have announced the next batch of music acts who will thrill attendees of this year's Singapore Grand Prix, and it looks like it'll be a scream.

Music icon Janet Jackson will electrify the Wharf Stage on Sunday, Oct 11. Previously announced artistes for the Wharf Stage include Goo Goo Dolls, who will be performing on Oct 10, and Split Enz, performing on Oct 9.

Also announced on Thursday (Jun 25) are the music acts lighting up Padang Stage. The first night will see Singaporean icon JJ Lin and rising K-pop group Cortis serenading fans.

Swedish singer Zara Larsson will take the stage on Oct 10. And finally, English singer James Arthur will perform on Oct 11.

The Waterside stage will see Hyo – the DJ persona of Girls' Generation member Hyoyeon – performing on Oct 10.

According to organisers, "more artistes will be announced in the coming weeks to round off the entertainment line-up".

Tickets for the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix are now available for sale, with prices starting from S$198.

Source: CNA/hq

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