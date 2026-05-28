F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Mark Ronson, Goo Goo Dolls among first batch of music acts
On Thursday (May 28), the organisers of this year's Singapore Grand Prix revealed the first batch of music acts performing at the three-day racing event.
Mark your calendars for Oct 9, 10 and 11 as this year's edition of the Singapore Grand Prix is finally on the horizon. On Thursday (May 28), organisers of the popular racing event announced the first batch of music acts performing and kicked things off on a high note with a bevy of heavyweight DJs, producers, and even a popular rock band.
Oct 9 will see sets by art-rock and pop pioneer Split Enz, EDM group Major Lazer Soundsystem, French producer DJ Snake and American DJ Tokimonsta.
Oct 10 will feature Iris hitmakers Goo Goo Dolls, hip-hop legend Rev Run and electronic duo Flight Facilities.
Finally, award-winning producer Mark Ronson and American DJ Zhu will electrify fans on Oct 11.
This year's Singapore Grand Prix will feature the debut of the F1 Sprint, an enhanced Zone 1 entertainment experience, as well as the brand-new Barge Stage, an entertainment precinct near the waterfront spanning 2,891sq m.
According to organisers, more music acts will be announced in the coming weeks.
In a statement, Adam Firth, the executive director of Singapore GP Pte Ltd said: “The F1 Sprint race sets the tone for a thrilling Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 weekend. Building on the excitement on track, we are raising the tempo with a multi-genre line-up featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment, including high-calibre DJs that have headlined EDM festivals around the world.
“The artiste line-up for the Padang Stage is progressing well and will be announced shortly, as we complete a jam-packed race weekend festival that extends well beyond the track.”
Tickets for the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix are now available for sale, with prices starting from S$228.