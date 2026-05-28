F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Mark Ronson, Goo Goo Dolls among first batch of music acts

Mark your calendars for Oct 9, 10 and 11 as this year's edition of the Singapore Grand Prix is finally on the horizon. On Thursday (May 28), organisers of the popular racing event announced the first batch of music acts performing and kicked things off on a high note with a bevy of heavyweight DJs, producers, and even a popular rock band.

Oct 9 will see sets by art-rock and pop pioneer Split Enz, EDM group Major Lazer Soundsystem, French producer DJ Snake and American DJ Tokimonsta.

Oct 10 will feature Iris hitmakers Goo Goo Dolls, hip-hop legend Rev Run and electronic duo Flight Facilities.

Finally, award-winning producer Mark Ronson and American DJ Zhu will electrify fans on Oct 11.