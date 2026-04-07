Taiwanese group F4 lists Singapore as future stop on reunion tour
In a video posted on the social media pages of Taiwanese recording company B’in Music on Monday (Apr 6), it was revealed that the iconic boy group F4 will perform in more cities as part of their ongoing reunion tour.
If you're an F4 fan in Singapore who has been eagerly looking at fancams of the Taiwanese boy band's reunion tour, here's some good news. On Monday (Apr 6), Taiwanese recording company B’in Music uploaded a video onto their social media pages, which appeared to confirm that Singapore is a future stop on F4's ongoing tour, titled F Forever City Of Stars.
The highly anticipated tour kicked off in Shanghai, China, last December, with three out of the four F4 members – Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu and Vic Chou – collaborating with Mayday singer Ashin.
F4 member Ken Chu had previously claimed that organisers for the tour had "cut off all contact" with him, following his rejection of certain demands.
Monday's video gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Ashin preparing for the tour, showing the 50-year-old vocalist working with crew members to make adjustments to the concert setup.
"We've already done more than 10 shows and we're still making adjustments because we want it to be perfect," said Ashin in the video. "So many people, so much time invested and even this late at night, we're still here. All of this is to give everyone the best."
At the end of the video, a list of stops for the F Forever City Of Stars tour briefly appears, revealing Singapore as one of the upcoming cities where F4 will perform. Other cities listed include Manila, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.
Singapore is listed after Bangkok and before Kuala Lumpur. These concerts are expected to take place following the group’s performances in Indonesia, which conclude on May 30.
F4 originated on the popular Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden, which starred the late Barbie Hsu, Yan, Wu, Chou and Chu. Following the success of Meteor Garden, F4 became a real-life boy band in 2001 and released a slew of popular albums.
The group officially disbanded in 2009 but reunited several times over the years, namely at Jiangsu TV's Spring Festival in 2013 and Mayday's concert in 2025.