Taiwanese group F4 lists Singapore as future stop on reunion tour

If you're an F4 fan in Singapore who has been eagerly looking at fancams of the Taiwanese boy band's reunion tour, here's some good news. On Monday (Apr 6), Taiwanese recording company B’in Music uploaded a video onto their social media pages, which appeared to confirm that Singapore is a future stop on F4's ongoing tour, titled F Forever City Of Stars.

The highly anticipated tour kicked off in Shanghai, China, last December, with three out of the four F4 members – Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu and Vic Chou – collaborating with Mayday singer Ashin.

F4 member Ken Chu had previously claimed that organisers for the tour had "cut off all contact" with him, following his rejection of certain demands.