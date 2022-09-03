Are filters causing you to be obsessed with facial symmetry and perfection?

The song had been paired with the symmetry filters before and Cartier latched on to the trend. Its lyrics include: “You are deformed/And you are ugly/And these are the crimes for which the world shows little pity”. Despite the song’s message, Cartier said she was untroubled by the unevenness the filter revealed in her face.

“Growing up,” she said, “I’ve always kind of poked fun at the fact that one side of my face is just very strongly defined and the other side is a little softer. When I tried the symmetry filter, I was pretty much expecting it to be that way. I made the video with the intention of making the joke.”

Still, when her video went viral, many viewers were upset, by both the visuals and the audio, suggesting it encouraged mockery of those with disfigurements. “They were saying this filter, this entire trend, is very harmful,” she said. “They were saying: ‘You’re making fun. Imagine people who actually do look bad, like, this could hurt them’.”

Journalists have been documenting this phenomenon, addressing the deleterious mental health effects of seeing yourself as others see you and offering ways to cope with the new self-knowledge. Many articles treat the issue as a kind of trauma, another example of the bodily insecurity the Internet provokes, which some call “filter dysmorphia”.

That said, the current obsession with symmetry may emerge from something older and deeper than any of these triggers. The human fascination with symmetry is an ancient phenomenon, with vast cultural and biological implications, which helps explain the strong emotions being expressed on social media.

Beauty has always invited quantification and assessment. Aristotle believed that “the chief forms of beauty are order and symmetry”. Vitruvius, architect of the ancient Roman world, compared the beauty of a symmetrical temple to the beauty of a symmetrical person.