Meet Korean esports star Faker, the League of Legends sensation admired by BTS and other K-pop idols

Lee Sang-hyeok – or Faker as he's more commonly known to his legion of fans – is possibly the greatest esports player you may not have heard of. The 28-year-old South Korean is a multi-millionaire, owns a building in Seoul, and is a five-time world champion in Riot Games' competitive multiplayer game, League of Legends (LoL).

With a career spanning 12 years so far, Faker's popularity is legendary, where even esports pros from other games are familiar with his name and reputation. In his home country, his fans include K-pop stars such as BTS, Enhyphen and more.

Globally, he's a bona-fide superstar, so it's no surprise to find hundreds of cheering fans waiting to meet him at a recent Singapore fan meet organised by Razer at their Asia Pacific headquarters.