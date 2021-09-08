James Bond, Venom, Dune: A fall movie season in flux (like everything else)

'TRY TO STAY POSITIVE'

No studio is betting quite as big on movie theatres this fall as Sony. The studio lacks a major streaming platform but has signed lucrative pacts with Netflix and Disney to stream films after theatrical release. Discussing the disappointing results of day-and-date movies like Warner Bros' The Suicide Squad versus a theatre-first hit like Disney's Free Guy, Rothman recently touted the explanation: "It's the window, stupid."

"There is no economic model to – never mind make a profit – to break even on the assets themselves without a windowed universe. It doesn't exist," says Rothman.

That debate – what movies open where and when – is sure to remain unsettled in the coming months, and probably well beyond. Warner Bros has pledged to return to exclusive theatrical releases, for 45 days, next year. But little this fall – including the movie calendar – is a sure thing.

"Until the pandemic is genuinely behind us, I don't think that you can prognosticate about what the future of cinema is going to be," says Rothman. "It's still on emergency footing right now."

So Hollywood's summer in limbo will stretch into the fall. But more than any previous point in the pandemic, a whole lot of movies are lined up. The Venice and Telluride film festivals have kindled buzz for a wide array of upcoming films, including Jane Campion's lauded Netflix drama The Power Of The Dog (Nov 17), with Benedict Cumberbatch. The Oscar race could have some major star power, too. Among the early standouts: Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer (Nov. 5) and Will Smith as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, in King Richard (Nov 19).

In The Eyes Of Tammy Faye Jessica Chastain transforms into the infamous televangelist. Searchlight Pictures will release it Sep 17 in theatres.

"We like that communal experience, especially after a year and a half of being starved of it. It doesn't mean streaming is going away. It's here to stay," says Chastain, who also stars in the HBO miniseries Scenes From A Marriage. "In my mind, I just see the industry as expanding."

Just how many films have been released during the pandemic is often underestimated. But even with a few high-profile departures, the upcoming season is crowded. Apple has Joel Coen's The Tragedy Of Macbeth, with Denzel Washington. Amazon has the musical adaptation Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Sep 17). New movies are on tap from world-class filmmakers like Paul Thomas Anderson, Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley, Dec 3), Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers, Dec 24), Asghar Farhadi (A Hero, Jan 7) and Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand Of God, Nov 24).

There's also a feast of docs including Julie Cohen and Betsy West's Julia Child portrait Julia (not yet dated); Liz Garbus' Becoming Cousteau (Oct 22); Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin's The Rescue (October), about the 2018 Thai cave rescue; and, fittingly, a portrait of one of the pandemic's most ubiquitous faces, infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, in John Hoffman and Janet Tobias' Fauci (Sep 10).

Netflix will release three dozen films between now and Christmas – including Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter (Dec 17); the Western The Harder They Fall (Nov 3), with Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba; Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut Tick, Tick ... Boom!; and Antoine Fuqua's The Guilty (Sep 24), a single-setting crime thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a demoted police officer taking 911 calls.

Just before production began earlier this year, Fuqua came in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. To keep distance from his cast and crew, he directed the movie from a van parked outside the set.

"It's a strange world we're in at the moment, and it wears on all of us quite a bit," says Fuqua. "But I try to stay positive. That's why The Guilty happened. I do think there's a responsibility for all of us to forge ahead, not wallow in the situation that we're in, and find new ways to do it."

Hopefully, the long delay of a number of films that have been waiting in the wings for more than a year – including Steven Spielberg's West Side Story (Dec 10), Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch (Oct 22) and, yes, No Time to Die – will soon finally be over.

"What I haven't gotten on this one is the satisfaction of anyone else seeing the film and saying 'I hated it' or 'I like it,'" says Fukunaga. "That's the part you're waiting for. Some people are going to like it. Some people aren't going to like it. But you still want to hear it. Even if you don't want to hear it, you want to hear it."