American rock band Fall Out Boy to perform in Singapore on Dec 12

Some legends are told, some turn to dust or to gold. On Dec 12, fans can witness Fall Out Boy live in the flesh as they perform a one-night concert at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Halls 401-403.

You can expect an arms race to score tickets once they go on sale at 10am on Friday (Sep 29) via Sistic outlets and its website. The concert will be free-standing, with tickets going at S$188.