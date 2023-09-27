Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

American rock band Fall Out Boy to perform in Singapore on Dec 12
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

American rock band Fall Out Boy to perform in Singapore on Dec 12

The band will be performing at Halls 401-403 of Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (Sep 29). 

American rock band Fall Out Boy to perform in Singapore on Dec 12

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: (From left) Andy Hurley, Joe Trohman, Patrick Stump, and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Greg Doherty/Getty Images/AFP

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
27 Sep 2023 02:21PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Some legends are told, some turn to dust or to gold. On Dec 12, fans can witness Fall Out Boy live in the flesh as they perform a one-night concert at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Halls 401-403.

You can expect an arms race to score tickets once they go on sale at 10am on Friday (Sep 29) via Sistic outlets and its website. The concert will be free-standing, with tickets going at S$188.

Fall Out Boy was formed in 2001 and currently comprises Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley and Joe Trohman. Some of their biggest hits include Sugar; We're Goin Down; This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race and Thnks Fr Th Mmrs.

The band has sold millions of albums worldwide and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Their latest album So Much (For) Stardust released in March this year topped Billboard's US Top Rock Albums chart and the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart.

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

Music concert celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement