American rock band Fall Out Boy to perform in Singapore on Dec 12
The band will be performing at Halls 401-403 of Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (Sep 29).
Some legends are told, some turn to dust or to gold. On Dec 12, fans can witness Fall Out Boy live in the flesh as they perform a one-night concert at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Halls 401-403.
You can expect an arms race to score tickets once they go on sale at 10am on Friday (Sep 29) via Sistic outlets and its website. The concert will be free-standing, with tickets going at S$188.
Fall Out Boy was formed in 2001 and currently comprises Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley and Joe Trohman. Some of their biggest hits include Sugar; We're Goin Down; This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race and Thnks Fr Th Mmrs.
The band has sold millions of albums worldwide and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.
Their latest album So Much (For) Stardust released in March this year topped Billboard's US Top Rock Albums chart and the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart.