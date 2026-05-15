Actress Fan Bingbing meets Malaysian king Sultan Ibrahim at his Johor palace, eats satay in Melaka

On Tuesday (May 12), Malaysian king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar hosted Chinese actress and Melaka's Tourism Friendship Ambassador Fan Bingbing at his palace in Johor. The 44-year-old star was in the country to promote her new movie, Mother Bhumi, which is set in Malaysia in the 90s and was filmed in the state of Kedah.

The movie's director, Chong Keat Aun, was also born in Kedah.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim's social media pages, Fan and Chong are seen standing next to him, holding autographed posters – one by Fan and the other by Sultan Ibrahim.

In her message on the poster, Fan wrote: "Forever healthy! Happy! Joyful!"

Also present at Tuesday's meeting were producer Wong Kew Soon and Fan's manager, Jersey Chong, who was born in Johor.