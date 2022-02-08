Fann Wong wrote and illustrated children's books and they're coming out soon

Fann Wong has certainly been keeping busy during the pandemic. On Thursday (Feb 10), the 51-year-old actress will be releasing the first two of four bilingual children’s books that she wrote and illustrated. The books, loosely translated as Awesome, The Loud Little Boy and the Planet Virus, will be in traditional Chinese and English.

She announced the books in an Instagram post on Feb 5 where she wrote that she had picked up her pen to create again after 16 years. She released her semi-autobiographical comic book, Girl Illustrated, in 2004.

Wong, who also started a home baking business during the COVID-19 pandemic, said in an interview with Lianhe Zaobao on Feb 6 that COVID became the perfect opportunity for her to rediscover her love for illustrating.

“Because of the pandemic, I wasn't able to fly to the many places I would have needed to for filming. I had a lot of creative ideas while I'm in Singapore," she explained. So when Taiwanese publisher Light Press approached her to create children’s books, she said yes.

She shared that she had wanted to be an illustrator when she was a kid so being able to complete the books was an achievement for her. The process of writing and illustrating took almost a year as she was initially critical of her own work and had to redo her illustrations.

In Awesome, The Loud Little Boy, the protagonist has to learn how to change his bad habit of speaking in an obnoxiously loud voice, while Planet Virus stresses good hygiene practices to prevent illnesses.