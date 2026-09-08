Fann Wong and Christopher Lee reunite on the big screen, voicing royal couple in upcoming animated film

Actors Fann Wong and Christopher Lee will lend their voices to an upcoming animated feature, Library Of Mystory, which is slated for release in June 2027.

The film marks the celebrity couple's first feature film collaboration since the 2009 romantic comedy The Wedding Game. In that film, they played two celebrities who, despite disliking each other, agree to a fake engagement orchestrated by their management to boost their careers.

Wong and Lee, who were already in a relationship at the time, registered their marriage shortly after the film and held their wedding ceremony later that year.

The couple have also worked together on several television projects, including the 1998 series The Return Of The Condor Heroes, 2000's Looking For Stars and 2018's Doppelganger.