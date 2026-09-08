Fann Wong and Christopher Lee reunite on the big screen, voicing royal couple in upcoming animated film
The star couple will voice the Emperor and Empress in Library Of Mystory, their first feature film collaboration since 2009's The Wedding Game.
Actors Fann Wong and Christopher Lee will lend their voices to an upcoming animated feature, Library Of Mystory, which is slated for release in June 2027.
The film marks the celebrity couple's first feature film collaboration since the 2009 romantic comedy The Wedding Game. In that film, they played two celebrities who, despite disliking each other, agree to a fake engagement orchestrated by their management to boost their careers.
Wong and Lee, who were already in a relationship at the time, registered their marriage shortly after the film and held their wedding ceremony later that year.
The couple have also worked together on several television projects, including the 1998 series The Return Of The Condor Heroes, 2000's Looking For Stars and 2018's Doppelganger.
Set during the Tang Dynasty, Library Of Mystory follows Crown Prince Chengxi, voiced by Clement Yeo, as he enters an academy for aristocratic children, where he meets Siyu, voiced by Lea Chong.
Christopher Lee and Fann Wong will voice the Crown Prince's parents, the Emperor and Empress.
The film is based on a book of the same name by Singaporean author and filmmaker Chen Junhua (also known by his pen name Heroald Chern), who is directing the adaptation. It will feature original songs by Xing Studio.
Library Of Mystory is produced by Singapore creative and animation studio Movitoir Studios. The project also involves student animators and creators from Singapore Polytechnic and ITE College Central.
Other local and emerging talents who will be voice acting in the film include Yokez, Leon Markcus, Timothy Wan, Alyssa Lie, Chia Dezhong and Audrey Luo.