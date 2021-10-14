Fann Wong's pastry shop sells out at launch – that's 1,000 tarts sold in less than 30 minutes

Hands up if you tried to get your hands on the tarts sold by Fann Wong’s online pastry business, Fanntasy, when they launched on Wednesday (Oct 13) morning – but failed.

It’s no surprise because according to Wong’s post on Instagram Story later that day, they were all sold out – that’s 1,000 tarts snapped up in less than 30 minutes.

She wrote: “Having sold 1,000 Tarts under 30mins, we are extremely thankful for the support given to Fanntasy. Thank you.”

The Mediacorp actress announced in late September that she was starting an online pastry business, offering two flavours at the start: The Musang King gula Melaka tart at S$68 and the Valrhona chocolate tart at S$58.

Those who missed out on these bakes will get another chance in the future as the 50-year-old added in her post that she will share details about upcoming launches on Instagram and Facebook.

Wong said in a past interview with 8days.sg that the flavours are inspired by her husband Christopher Lee and son Zed – they both love chocolate and Lee is also a fan of durians. According to the entertainment site, Wong partnered with “a licensed baker to scale up production, and in turn allow more dessert lovers to enjoy my creations”.

The actress often posts about her baking adventures on Instagram, a hobby she picked up during the “circuit breaker” last year. She was also a judge on the Channel 8 baking competition series, Creme De La Creme, which wrapped up in June. Her fellow judge on the show, Jeanette Aw, also has a pastry business – a shop at Jalan Besar called Once Upon A Time.