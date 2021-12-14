Fann Wong and Li Nanxing celebrate hawker culture with a song

Want to hear Fann Wong, Li Nanxing and other local celebrities wax lyrical about kaya roti, kopi C, bak chor mee and chicken curry? You absolutely can in the brand-new song celebrating hawker culture that just dropped on Tuesday (Dec 14) called Our Dining Hall.

Supported by the Federation of Merchants’ associations, the song commemorates the first anniversary of Singapore’s hawker culture being added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Julie Tan, Shane Pow, Vivian Lai, Vincent Ng, Constance Song, Luo Kemin and Rayson Tan are also featured on the track.

In an interview with AsiaOne, Wong and Li weighed in on this question that surrounds hawker culture: Is it okay to ‘chope’ a table using a packet of tissue paper?

Wong said that her preferred way of reserving a table is by sitting there – "the old-school way", she quipped, while Li, on the other hand, admitted that he has even "choped" seats using his car keys.