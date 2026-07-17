Actress Fann Wong no longer owns a weighing scale: 'Having strength and energy is much more important'
The 55-year-old, who used to feel "upset" when her weight went above 49kg, shared in a recent interview how her outlook on health and weight has changed over the years.
If you had told Fann Wong years ago that she would one day throw away her weighing scale, she probably wouldn't have believed you.
After all, there was once a time when the Singapore actress became upset if her weight crept above 49kg.
Speaking on Chinese-language radio station UFM100.3's The Play Show, the 55-year-old Wong reflected on how drastically her relationship with her body has changed over the years.
These days, she doesn't even own a weighing scale anymore.
“Sometimes I get bloated, and muscle also makes us weigh more. Looking at the number alone isn't accurate, so I threw my scale away,” Wong said.
She admitted there was a period when she became almost obsessed with maintaining what she believed was the "perfect" figure.
“I would weigh myself regularly, and if my weight went above 49kg, I'd be upset,” she admitted.
And staying at that weight wasn't easy either.
Wong shared that she would skip rope before work. During filming, lunch and dinner often consisted of nothing more than sliced fish soup. There was even a period of time when she rinsed oil off vegetables before eating them.
When asked whether she was happy living like that, the actress gave quite the honest answer.
"It wasn't about being happy or unhappy. My mindset was, 'I'm going all out.' I just wanted to be perfect,” she replied.
Ironically, she remembered that all this left her constantly feeling weak and tired.
Wong also pointed out that younger celebrities today have editing apps, something her generation didn't.
She explained that during magazine cover shoots in the past, achieving the best possible look relied entirely on posing and camera angles rather than digital retouching.
However, it seems motherhood has changed her outlook.
Rather than chasing a specific number on the weighing scale, Wong said she now values having enough energy to enjoy everyday life.
Wong and her husband, fellow actor Christopher Lee, welcomed their son, Zed Lee, in 2014.
“Having strength and energy is much more important. At different stages of life, people naturally have different expectations of themselves,” she said.
Thankfully, this chapter of Wong's life no longer revolves around chasing that magic 49kg number.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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