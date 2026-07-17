Actress Fann Wong no longer owns a weighing scale: 'Having strength and energy is much more important'

If you had told Fann Wong years ago that she would one day throw away her weighing scale, she probably wouldn't have believed you.

After all, there was once a time when the Singapore actress became upset if her weight crept above 49kg.

Speaking on Chinese-language radio station UFM100.3's The Play Show, the 55-year-old Wong reflected on how drastically her relationship with her body has changed over the years.

These days, she doesn't even own a weighing scale anymore.

“Sometimes I get bloated, and muscle also makes us weigh more. Looking at the number alone isn't accurate, so I threw my scale away,” Wong said.

She admitted there was a period when she became almost obsessed with maintaining what she believed was the "perfect" figure.

“I would weigh myself regularly, and if my weight went above 49kg, I'd be upset,” she admitted.

And staying at that weight wasn't easy either.

Wong shared that she would skip rope before work. During filming, lunch and dinner often consisted of nothing more than sliced fish soup. There was even a period of time when she rinsed oil off vegetables before eating them.