Fantastic Four: First Steps scores Marvel's first US$100 million North American box office opening of 2025

Marvel’s first family has finally found box office gold. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the first film about the superheroes made under the guidance of Kevin Feige and the Walt Disney Co, earned US$118 million (S$151 million) in its first weekend in 4,125 North American theatres, according to studio estimates Sunday (Jul 27).

That makes it the fourth biggest opening of the year, behind A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch and Superman, and the biggest Marvel opening since Deadpool & Wolverine grossed US$211 million out of the gate last summer. Internationally, Fantastic Four made US$100 million from 52 territories, adding up to a US$218 million worldwide debut. The numbers were within the range the studio was expecting.

The film arrived in the wake of another big superhero reboot, James Gunn's Superman, which opened three weekends ago and has already crossed US$500 million globally. That film, from the other main player in comic book films, DC Studios, took second place with US$24.9 million in North America.

First Steps is the latest attempt at bringing the superhuman family to the big screen, following lackluster performances for other versions. The film, based on the original Marvel comics, is set during the 1960s in a retro-futuristic world led by the Fantastic Four, a family of astronauts-turned-superhuman from exposure to cosmic rays during a space mission.