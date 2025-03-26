Malaysian celebrities Farid Kamil and Diana Danielle officially divorced for 2nd time

Malaysian celebrities Farid Kamil, 43, and Diana Danielle, 33, are officially divorced again. On Monday morning (Mar 24), Farid pronounced the divorce at Kuala Lumpur's Syariah Court.

The couple previously divorced in August 2023 but reconciled a few weeks later. They first got married in November 2012 and have two children.

This second divorce comes five months after Diana announced her intention to split from Farid.

Following Monday's divorce proceedings, the former couple were seen exiting the courtroom while smiling and even shook hands at one point.

"Thankfully, in this blessed month of Ramadan, everything was solved smoothly," said Farid to reporters at the court on Monday.

"I would like to also thank Diana for understanding the situation. Now, we can focus on our children."

Diana added that she would not stop Farid from meeting with their children and is open to them spending the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri in the village of Farid's family in Kedah.

"Even though we've split up, I can't take care of my children alone. I never intended to keep my children for myself or to complicate things for my ex-husband," she said.

"Kids need their mothers and fathers. So, we're trying to smooth out the process. The situation is already quite difficult so let's not complicate things further."