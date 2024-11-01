Malaysian actor Farid Kamil vows to fix marriage with wife Diana Danielle, says it was a misunderstanding

After the video was released, Diana Danielle uploaded a now-deleted Instagram Story in which she wrote "Hypocrite" – seemingly referring to Farid.

The following day, on Oct 30, Farid spoke to reporters on the set of his new film where he gave his side of the story.

According to Farid, the conflict started "last week".

"Let me explain it this way. It was just a slight misunderstanding. When such a thing occurs, it could happen at an exact moment in time. So I'm taking it as a positive thing, he said.

Adding that he was feeling calm about the whole situation, Farid claimed that he and Diana Danielle had been in contact and "spoke on the phone the previous day".

He also addressed the hate messages he had been receiving from netizens since Diana's announcement.

"I weathered the past 15 years [sic] of my marriage without a single cent from netizens."