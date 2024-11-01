Malaysian actor Farid Kamil vows to fix marriage with wife Diana Danielle, says it was a misunderstanding
The 43-year-old released a statement saying that he would do "whatever it takes to solve the situation". He later told media outlets that Diana's vow to divorce him was a result of a misunderstanding.
Malaysian actor Farid Kamil had vowed to fix his marriage with his wife of 12 years, actress Diana Danielle, after she announced her intention to file for divorce on Oct 28.
In a post on his Instagram page on Oct 29, the 43-year-old actor said that he would do "whatever it takes to solve the situation".
"As everyone knows, I love my wife. I love my children. I'll do whatever it takes to solve the situation. Please pray for the best," he said.
After the video was released, Diana Danielle uploaded a now-deleted Instagram Story in which she wrote "Hypocrite" – seemingly referring to Farid.
The following day, on Oct 30, Farid spoke to reporters on the set of his new film where he gave his side of the story.
According to Farid, the conflict started "last week".
"Let me explain it this way. It was just a slight misunderstanding. When such a thing occurs, it could happen at an exact moment in time. So I'm taking it as a positive thing, he said.
Adding that he was feeling calm about the whole situation, Farid claimed that he and Diana Danielle had been in contact and "spoke on the phone the previous day".
He also addressed the hate messages he had been receiving from netizens since Diana's announcement.
"I weathered the past 15 years [sic] of my marriage without a single cent from netizens."
Hours after the interview, Diana Danielle denied Farid's claims of being in contact with her.
In an Instagram Story, Diana wrote: "We did not speak on the phone yesterday. I already gave him a notice via Whatsapp to move out as soon as possible as we will be going through the divorce proceedings.
"I will not allow things that did not happen to be said that they happened. I do not want to live in the same house [as Farid] as I previously told him. Please respect my wishes."
Diana Daniella and Farid Kamil married on Nov 3, 2012, and have a son, 11, and a daughter, nine.The couple previously divorced on Aug 10, 2023, but reconciled a few weeks later on Aug 31.