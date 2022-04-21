Vin Diesel unveils title of latest Fast And Furious movie

Fast And Furious franchise star Vin Diesel has just revealed the name of the upcoming tenth instalment and it’s called Fast X.

Diesel made the reveal on social media on Wednesday (Apr 20) and in the same post, he also shared that production has started on the tenth film, which will be the first of a two-part finale. He captioned the post: “Day one….”

Franchise stars Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez will be returning to the show, while newcomers Brie Larson and Jason Momoa have also been added to the cast. Details of the plot have not been revealed although Momoa is said to be playing a villain.

Captain Marvel star Larson is the latest addition to the show. Diesel announced her involvement in a social media post earlier this month where he said the actress “will add something you might not have expected but yearned for” to the franchise.

The first Fast And Furious film, which also starred the late actor Paul Walker, was released in September 2001.

Fast X is slated to hit cinemas on May 19, 2023. It’s a missed opportunity to call it Fast10 Your Seatbelt, if you ask us.