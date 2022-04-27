Fast & Furious' Justin Lin exits as director of latest film, will remain as producer

Just a week after Fast X began production, it has been announced that Justin Lin will no longer be directing the film, although he will stay on as a producer.

He released a statement on social media on Tuesday (Apr 26). “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases."

He added that "as a child of Asian immigrants", he was proud of his role in helping to build "the most diverse franchise in movie history".