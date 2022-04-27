Fast & Furious' Justin Lin exits as director of latest film, will remain as producer
Lin also co-wrote the script for Fast X, the tenth film in the franchise. No reason was given for his exit as director.
Just a week after Fast X began production, it has been announced that Justin Lin will no longer be directing the film, although he will stay on as a producer.
He released a statement on social media on Tuesday (Apr 26). “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases."
He added that "as a child of Asian immigrants", he was proud of his role in helping to build "the most diverse franchise in movie history".
No reason was given for Lin’s departure as director, and according to reports, second unit filming is still ongoing as Universal looks for a new director.
Lin directed 2006’s The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2009’s Fast & Furious, 2011’s Fast Five, 2013’s Fast & Furious 6 and 2021’s F9. He also co-wrote the script for Fast X with Dan Mazeau.
Fast X is the tenth film in the franchise and is the first of a two-part finale.
Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges are among the original stars returning for the movie, while new cast members include Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.
The film is planned for a May 19, 2023 release.