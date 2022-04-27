Logo
Fast & Furious' Justin Lin exits as director of latest film, will remain as producer
Lin also co-wrote the script for Fast X, the tenth film in the franchise. No reason was given for his exit as director.

(Photo: Facebook/TheFastSaga)

27 Apr 2022 10:36AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 10:36AM)
Just a week after Fast X began production, it has been announced that Justin Lin will no longer be directing the film, although he will stay on as a producer.

He released a statement on social media on Tuesday (Apr 26). “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases."

He added that "as a child of Asian immigrants", he was proud of his role in helping to build "the most diverse franchise in movie history".

Vin Diesel and Justin Lin attend the 88th Birthday Of TLC Chinese Theater IMAX, Honoring Justin Lin, Zhao Wei And Huang Xiaoming with Iconic Imprint Ceremony" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 3, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Todd Williamson/Getty Images for SUN SEVEN STARS MEDIA/AFP

No reason was given for Lin’s departure as director, and according to reports, second unit filming is still ongoing as Universal looks for a new director.  

Lin directed 2006’s The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2009’s Fast & Furious, 2011’s Fast Five, 2013’s Fast & Furious 6 and 2021’s F9. He also co-wrote the script for Fast X with Dan Mazeau.

Fast X is the tenth film in the franchise and is the first of a two-part finale.

Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges are among the original stars returning for the movie, while new cast members include Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

The film is planned for a May 19, 2023 release.

Source: CNA/sr

