Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu to marry in October

Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu are set to marry in October, the latter's agency said on Sunday (Sep 25).

The actors had announced their engagement in July after seven years of dating, following a surprise proposal event that Xu had set up for his girlfriend at the Night Safari.

The wedding will be held on Oct 22, said The Celebrity Agency, adding that the couple will be married in a church.

China-born Star Search 2010 winner Xu, 33, and Star Search 2003 female champion Chin, 37, have been dating since 2015, and were frequently deflecting questions from the media on when they were going to get hitched.

But in fact, Xu had been ready to propose for the last four or five years.