‘No, I’m not pregnant’: Felicia Chin clarifies that’s not the reason for quick wedding date

Over the weekend, it was announced that longtime celebrity couple Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu have confirmed a wedding date – Oct 22.

That’s just three months from the time they got engaged; he proposed to her on Jul 29 at the Night Safari, a meaningful location to her as she worked her first job there and her ambition as a child had been to be a zookeeper.

Apparently, the short time frame is enough to get some people wondering out loud – so much so that Chin clarified in her Instagram post on Monday (Sep 26) that she’s not pregnant.

“Thank you all for your best wishes!” she wrote. “Yes it’s super fast we know (our wedding date). And no I’m not pregnant.” She added three laughing emojis to the sentence.