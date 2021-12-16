Felicia Chin spent a lot of time thinking inside a coffin for her new ghost drama

Is starring in a ghost-themed drama an open invitation to spooks and spirits to come visit you? We’re not sure, but for Felicia Chin, acting in the supernatural-themed series Leave No Soul Behind might have heightened her sensitivity to strange encounters.

In the show, she plays a TV host who’s being haunted by three friendly undead souls played by Shaun Chen, Chantalle Ng and Brandon Wong. The series is available on demand for free on meWATCH from Dec 20 and on Channel 8 from Dec 21, weekdays at 9pm.

Although she believes in the spiritual realm, she’d never personally had any brushes with potential spooks, she told CNA Lifestyle – until she started filming for the show.

“I think it was at the start of filming, around July or August,” she recalled, when “one morning, I was leaving my house at about 6.30am”. Outside her house, she saw what looked to her like “a little child hunching over, with a white blanket or cloth over the whole person. But I couldn’t see anybody – it was all covered. I was quite terrified”, she said.

Instead of investigating, she decided it was better to run away. “Normally, I would go over and ask, ‘How are you?’ but at that moment, I wasn’t sure if it was human or something else,” she recounted with a chuckle. “So, I just closed my door and tiptoed my way to the lift. I didn’t even dare to peek from the lift!

“That was the first time I’ve met something like that, that made me wonder if it was human or not.”

Still, “I felt a bit bad” after, she said. “What if it had been a child? It bothered me the whole day! I should have gone back and asked how he or she was.”