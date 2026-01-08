K-pop group Fifty Fifty will perform in Singapore for the first time at the Mediacorp Cloud 9 music festival

Tickets for Mediacorp Cloud 9 will go on sale on Jan 15 via Ticketmaster, with prices starting at S$28.

Priority access tickets will also be available at S$35 each, limited to 500 people on a first-come, first-served basis. These tickets will allow holders to enjoy exclusive merchandise as well as a priority lane. To get in on these tickets, fans can register for an exclusive code via melisten.sg, which must be applied on Ticketmaster before selecting the "Priority Access" ticket option and completing the purchase.

According to organisers, more artistes will be announced at a later date.

“We are beyond excited to be back again with the ultimate music festival, Mediacorp Cloud 9, where a heart-thumping and exciting evening awaits," said Simone Lum, Mediacorp's head of growth and audio, in a statement.

"From high-energy performances by some of today’s most sought-after local and international artistes to immersive fringe activities, this festival reaffirms Mediacorp’s commitment to engage our audiences across platforms through live entertainment and experiences."