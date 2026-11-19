South Korean girl group Fin.K.L has taken another step towards its long-awaited return, unveiling new profile photos and handwritten messages from all four members on Wednesday (Nov 18).

The four-member group, comprising Lee Hyori, Ok Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri, launched its official social media accounts alongside the release of the photos. The members were pictured in two contrasting looks: Elegant black outfits and classic suits.

Each member also shared a handwritten message to the group's fans, known as Pinky. Lee Hyori wrote, "Let's meet soon!", while Ok Joo-hyun said, "Just like the imagination we always dreamed of. Now!"

Lee Jin's message read, "See you soon", while Sung Yu-ri wrote, "Thank you for waiting."