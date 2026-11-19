Fin.K.L, the popular 90s K-pop girl group, launches social media accounts ahead of reunion project
Lee Hyori, Ok Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri have launched the group's official social media accounts and released new profile photos, with all four members sharing messages hinting at their upcoming activities.
South Korean girl group Fin.K.L has taken another step towards its long-awaited return, unveiling new profile photos and handwritten messages from all four members on Wednesday (Nov 18).
The four-member group, comprising Lee Hyori, Ok Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri, launched its official social media accounts alongside the release of the photos. The members were pictured in two contrasting looks: Elegant black outfits and classic suits.
Each member also shared a handwritten message to the group's fans, known as Pinky. Lee Hyori wrote, "Let's meet soon!", while Ok Joo-hyun said, "Just like the imagination we always dreamed of. Now!"
Lee Jin's message read, "See you soon", while Sung Yu-ri wrote, "Thank you for waiting."
The latest update follows the announcement by the group's agency, Gemstone E&M, on Sep 21 that Fin.K.L would resume full-group activities for the first time in 21 years. The project is expected to feature new music and performances in the run-up to the group’s 30th anniversary in 2028.
Fin.K.L debuted in 1998 and became one of South Korea's leading first-generation girl groups, with hit songs such as Blue Rain, To My Boyfriend, Forever Love and Now. The members later pursued successful solo careers in music, acting and musical theatre.
The four previously reunited for the 2019 variety show Camping Club. Their upcoming project, however, marks a more sustained return under the Fin.K.L name. Further details about their activities and schedule have yet to be announced.