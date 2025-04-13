Actor Finn Wolfhard reveals mixed emotions about his character’s fate in Stranger Things

As the final season of Stranger Things is set to come out later this year, Wolfhard also reflected on what it felt like to finish the series that transformed him from a young actor into a household name.

Reflecting on filming his final scene for the series, Wolfhard admitted it didn’t feel real at first.

“I just couldn’t believe it at all,” he said. “It didn’t really start to go into focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover.”

He also recalled how the show’s actors remained together on the last day of filming, saying: “The cast all stayed for the last day, we were all there together.

“It was really great to be around each other.”

Looking back on the whirlwind success of Stranger Things, Wolfhard explained the overwhelming nature of his success.

He added: “I don’t think I’d ever go back and do something over, but maybe I would go back to when the show first came out and blew up, and I would directly put myself into therapy.

“But it was so crazy and overnight, that there was not really any time to think about that.”