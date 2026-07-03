Actress Fiona Xie makes surprise appearance in viral TikToker Tokyo Sims' video
Many commenters were pleasantly surprised to see the 44-year-old actress, while others fawned over their "childhood crush".
It's always refreshing to see a fellow Singaporean featured in street interviews on viral social media platforms. But when that Singaporean is Fiona Xie, it's no surprise that netizens go into a frenzy.
In a video posted on Thursday (Jul 2) by viral TikToker Tokyo Sims, host Kole Sims was seen conducting a street interview with the 44-year-old actress, asking her about her metallic corset top.
The video appears to have been filmed at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. However, Sims' street interviews are usually filmed in Shibuya.
In a snippet posted on Instagram, the 24-year-old half-American and half-Japanese host asked, pointing to Xie's sculptural top: "Can I, like, knock on this?"
He also likened the outfit to "body armour" because of its metallic material.
"Thank you. It dispenses doughnuts as well; it's very special," quipped the Crazy Rich Asian actress, prompting Sims to reply, "You're sweet like that."
Xie's responded: "Uh huh, be careful, I'll give you diabetes."
Singaporean viewers of Sims' videos were thrilled to see the actress, who faded out of the local entertainment scene in 2009. A few called her surprise appearance on the viral account "Singapore representation".
"Did not expect to see Fiona Xie here," remarked one user.
"Fiona?! Ma'am?!" another commenter exclaimed with fire emojis.
"I watched her act since I was really young. Wasn't expecting to see a Singaporean feature," wrote another netizen.
Others fawned over their "childhood crush", saying she hasn't aged a bit and is "still so gorgeous".
"Is she immortal? It's like she's never aged," noted one online user.
Another praised: "She is beautiful, and her confidence comes with maturity and experience."
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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