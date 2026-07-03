Actress Fiona Xie makes surprise appearance in viral TikToker Tokyo Sims' video

It's always refreshing to see a fellow Singaporean featured in street interviews on viral social media platforms. But when that Singaporean is Fiona Xie, it's no surprise that netizens go into a frenzy.

In a video posted on Thursday (Jul 2) by viral TikToker Tokyo Sims, host Kole Sims was seen conducting a street interview with the 44-year-old actress, asking her about her metallic corset top.

The video appears to have been filmed at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. However, Sims' street interviews are usually filmed in Shibuya.

In a snippet posted on Instagram, the 24-year-old half-American and half-Japanese host asked, pointing to Xie's sculptural top: "Can I, like, knock on this?"

He also likened the outfit to "body armour" because of its metallic material.

"Thank you. It dispenses doughnuts as well; it's very special," quipped the Crazy Rich Asian actress, prompting Sims to reply, "You're sweet like that."

Xie's responded: "Uh huh, be careful, I'll give you diabetes."