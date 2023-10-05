Actor Fir Rahman 'accidentally punched a stuntman on his forehead' while filming new drama series

Fir chalked up his fierceness to his regular workout regimen (he's a certified personal trainer) and a kick-ass stunt team, Ronin Action Group (led by the Golden Horse Award-nominated action choreographer/actor Sunny Pang who has a few scenes in the show as a gangster) watching his six.

“The Ronin guys were really helpful. We really needed them, seriously.”

Elsewhere, to get under the skin of a PTSD-stricken veteran who served during the Malayan Emergency, Fir looked at American Sniper for pointers.

“I didn’t want to watch too many references because I might be copying them too much,” he said. “I told (director Mike Wiluan) I want to do my own (take on PTSD). Mike encouraged me to play Omar low-key, while he let Kamal play Yusof as this larger-than-life character, so we can see the contrast.”

The father of four continued, “The last time I played this kind of (subdued) character was in Apprentice”, referring to Boo Junfeng’s 2016 death penalty drama where he portrayed an executioner.

On working with Kamal for the first time, Fir admits that it took him some time to get a hang of his co-lead's MO. “Kamal likes to ad-lib a lot, which is fine,” he said.

“It makes his character believable and natural, but when he got too comfortable at ad-libbing, he would throw in some modern Malaysian lingo, which is very far off from the 1950s vernacular. Each time we wandered off too much, I’d say, ‘Hey, bro, come back, come back.’”

Other than that, they got along swimmingly. “We clicked well because we shared the same chalet (at Nongsa Point Marina) during production,” Fir said. “So every day we saw each other’s face, we ate together. That was how we built our bond. He’s easy to work with.”

Sparring with Jamie onscreen was something else too. While the former MTV VJ played an unhinged thug, off-screen, “he’s still as goofy, and he loves to sing and he would entertain us between takes”, Fir said.

But like Kamal, Jamie had issues delivering lines in period-authentic Malay. “Because he’s so used to Bahasa Indonesia, at times, he would have problems with the pronunciation.

“We could see from his face that he was trying to memorise the lines instead of being in character. We had to do a few takes. Mike had to give him more time and we, as his co-actors, had to be more patient with him. But, all in all, what you see onscreen is his best, so really kudos to him.”