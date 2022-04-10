First issue of Captain America comic book fetches US$3.1 million at auction

A copy of the first Captain America comic book, featuring the memorable cover image of the superhero socking a stunned Hitler while fending off Nazi bullets, fetched more than US$3.1 million at an auction on Thursday, becoming one of the world’s priciest comic books.

The near-mint copy of Captain America No. 1, the creation of Jack Kirby and Joe Simon, was dated March 1941 – nine months before the United States entered World War II. It was sold to an unidentified bidder at an event conducted by Heritage Auctions, which is based in Dallas.

With the sale, which officials said was the fourth-highest-priced comic book to sell at auction, Captain America joined Superman and Spider-Man in having debut issues that topped US $3 million at auction.

The comic book with the highest auction selling price was the first appearance of Spider-Man – a near-perfect copy of Amazing Fantasy No. 15 from 1962 – also sold by Heritage Auctions, in 2021, for US$3.6 million. Two copies of Superman’s first appearance, Action Comics No. 1 from 1938, occupy the second and third spots.