The Crown: First look at new Princess Diana and Prince Charles in season 5

In the newly released photos, Debicki’s Diana is seen lying on a couch looking deep in thought while a letter rests on her lap.

West as Charles in pictured outdoors wearing a double-breasted olive-coloured suit and with one hand in his suit pocket.

A photo of Staunton as the Queen was released earlier in July.

Production on this latest season began in July and the show isn’t expected to air until 2022.

Other cast members include Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.

Debicki has appeared in Tenet and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 while West is best known for TV series The Affair.

The Crown premiered in 2016 and follows the royal family through several decades, beginning in the late 1940s. It’s set to end with season six, with events taking place in the early 2000s.