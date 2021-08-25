The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is out and is that Doc Ock we see?

The first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally dropped. Marvel Studios and Sony debuted the highly-anticipated clip at CinemaCon on Tuesday (Aug 24) and it provides a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming film, which is to say, a lot.

It picks up right after the events of Far From Home, the 2019 movie where spoiler alert: Spider-Man's identity was revealed to the whole world to be Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

No Way Home sees Peter dealing with the fallout of his identity reveal. Desperate, he approaches Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help in making people forget he's Spider-Man. But things go awry when Strange’s spell unleashes the multiverse, leading to the return of former villains and (possibly) other Spideys.

We see Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) at the end of the three-minute clip, as well as teasers of other villains such as Electro and the Green Goblin. And there have also been whispers that other versions of Spider-Man as played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in this film.

"We tampered with the stability of space-time," Doctor Strange told Peter in the trailer. "The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little."

As we mentioned, it's A LOT – and it's just a teaser trailer.