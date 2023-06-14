The Flash dashes to theatres, starting the DC universe reboot

The Flash debuts in movie theatres in the US on Jun 16 (it opens in Singapore on Wednesday, Jun 14) after a series of delays and personal setbacks by star Ezra Miller, a key part of Warner Bros’ battle for the summer box office that also starts the reboot of the DC Extended Universe franchise under its new co-chairman James Gunn.

Miller portrays Barry Allen who, as superhero the Flash, uses his superspeed to travel back through time to try to prevent his mother’s death. Miller plays both The Flash and his younger self throughout the film.

The Flash gets stuck in the past with Supergirl portrayed by Sasha Calle and Batman played by the original cinematic Batman, Michael Keaton.

The film's premiere was pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic and by Miller's mental health struggles and arrests in 2022, including second degree assault and burglary.