The Flash opens to US$55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace

DC and Warner Bros' long-in-the-works superhero movie The Flash opened to US$55 million (S$73.6 million) in its first three days in North American theatres, according to studio estimates on Sunday (Jun 18).

Though a fair amount of money by normal standards, a sizable jump from DC's last release, the Shazam! sequel, and enough for a first place start, it's also muted by superhero standards where US$100 million debut weekends are almost commonplace. The weekend also saw Pixar get its worst three-day opening ever with a US$29.5 million bow by Elemental.

It was a crowded weekend at the multiplex overall. In addition to The Flash and Elemental, the horror-comedy The Blackening also opened wide. The only big win was Wes Anderson's starry Asteroid City which earned US$720,000 from just six theatres and the distinction of having the highest per-theater average (US$132,211) since the start of the pandemic.

The Flash faced more complications than marketplace conditions. It has been in the headlines often over the past year, not because of the movie itself but because of its star Ezra Miller's off-screen troubles, including arrests, erratic behavior and accusations of misconduct. Miller has apologised and said they are seeking mental health treatment. They also bowed out of participating in the normal publicity circuit, except for the premiere.