Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Foo Fighters cancel all dates following drummer's death
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Foo Fighters cancel all dates following drummer's death

Taylor Hawkins died last Friday during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

Foo Fighters cancel all dates following drummer's death

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday, Feb, 26 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

30 Mar 2022 09:20AM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 09:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Foo Fighters have cancelled all upcoming concert dates following the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The rockers had been scheduled to play at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (Apr 3) as well as spring dates at the Beale Street Music Festival; the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival; Columbia, Maryland; Raleigh, North Carolina; Daytona Beach; Charlotte, North Carolina; the Boston Calling Music Festival; and summer dates in Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France and the UK.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother," the band said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hawkins died Friday during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

"We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned," the band's statement read. "Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Hawkins was Alanis Morissette's touring drummer when he joined Foo Fighters in 1997. He played on the band's biggest albums including One By One and In Your Honor, and on hit singles like Best Of You.

In lead singer David Grohl's 2021 book The Storyteller, he called Hawkins his "brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet".

Related:

Source: AP/sr

Related Topics

celebrity Music Foo Fighters

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us