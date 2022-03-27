10 different drugs found in body of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system when he died, Colombia's attorney general said on Saturday (Mar 26) in a statement, according to several news reports including CBS news and BBC news.

Among the drugs found by a urine toxicological test performed by officials were marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines, the statement said.

Hawkins, 50, was found dead in his hotel room in Bogotá on Friday night (Mar 25), shortly before the band was set to perform in the capital city at a music festival this weekend.

The exact cause of Hawkins’ death remains unknown. According to a BBC news report, the Colombian attorney general's office said it was still investigating and would release more details later.

"The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death," it added.

CBS News reported that local health officials said that Bogota's emergency regulatory center had received a report of a patient with chest pain Friday night. Health officials responding to the scene performed the respective resuscitation maneuvers, but they were unsuccessful and the patient died.

"The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work," the Bogotá District Health Secretariat said in a statement. "In addition, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues and followers."

Hawkins' death was announced by Foo Fighters in a statement, in which they said they were "devastated" by the loss and pleaded for his family to be given privacy.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," said a message on the band's official Twitter account that was also emailed to reporters. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family."