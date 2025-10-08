Rock band Foo Fighters revealed their love for FairPrice's fried chicken cashew nuts during F1 concert
Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, said they were "pretty good".
The recent Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix saw many iconic acts, including Elton John, G-Dragon, Foo Fighters, The Smashing Pumpkins and CL, performing at the event. The star-studded lineup, unsurprisingly, drew crowds of people all gathered to experience one of the most exciting weekends of the year.
What we didn't expect, though, was for Dave Grohl – former Nirvana drummer and the frontman of the Foo Fighters – to give a shout-out to a familiar Singaporean snack.
While introducing one of the founding members of the band to the audience, Grohl announced: "As the colonel would say, original recipe – that's Nate Mendel playing the bass tonight."
He continued: "He's like those fried chicken cashews y'all got here. They're pretty good. I got some."
He was referring to FairPrice's Fried Chicken Cashews that are just S$4.90 per pack.
And, as of our last check, they're still available.
The moment was later shared by supermarket chain FairPrice on Instagram, with the caption: "When Dave Grohl of @foofighters calls out your snack at F1 Singapore, you know it hits the right note."
Singaporeans wasted no time in posting comments on how much they, too, enjoy the snack, with one commenter even predicting that the fried chicken cashews might sell out after the shout-out.
FairPrice's reply? "We’ve got so much stock ready."