Rock band Foo Fighters revealed their love for FairPrice's fried chicken cashew nuts during F1 concert

The recent Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix saw many iconic acts, including Elton John, G-Dragon, Foo Fighters, The Smashing Pumpkins and CL, performing at the event. The star-studded lineup, unsurprisingly, drew crowds of people all gathered to experience one of the most exciting weekends of the year.

What we didn't expect, though, was for Dave Grohl – former Nirvana drummer and the frontman of the Foo Fighters – to give a shout-out to a familiar Singaporean snack.

While introducing one of the founding members of the band to the audience, Grohl announced: "As the colonel would say, original recipe – that's Nate Mendel playing the bass tonight."

He continued: "He's like those fried chicken cashews y'all got here. They're pretty good. I got some."

He was referring to FairPrice's Fried Chicken Cashews that are just S$4.90 per pack.

And, as of our last check, they're still available.