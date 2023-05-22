Foo Fighters announce new drummer to replace Taylor Hawkins

Over a year after the death of Taylor Hawkins, rock band Foo Fighters has finally found a new drummer to fill his shoes. Josh Freese, 50, will join the Grammy Award-winning band as Hawkins’ replacement.

This was announced on Sunday (May 21) during the band’s livestream session, Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts, which was recorded in California.

A familiar name in the rock scene, Freese has been a member of punk rock band The Vandals since 1989 and was even a member of Guns N' Roses from 1997 to 2000. In his more than 30 years as a drummer, Freese has also played on albums and tours from the likes of Lana Del Rey, Danny Elfman, Seo Taiji and Boys, Nine Inch Nails and Weezer.

Following Hawkins’ death last year in Colombia, Foo Fighters cancelled the remaining shows on their tour and performed two tribute shows for Hawkins where Freese stepped in as a drummer.