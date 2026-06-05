Former NCT member Mark Lee launches his own label, Upper Room

The announcement came on Thursday (Jun 4) with the launch of a new Instagram page which Lee reposted and shared on his account.

According to local media Korea JoongAng Daily, Lee will serve as co-CEO of the label, which he founded together with colleagues he has worked closely with.

It is also said that the label is "a place where like-minded individuals gather to share ideas and explore new possibilities” that will produce content that integrates music with video, visual art and performance.

Alongside a series of short videos on the Instagram page, Lee also shared a new YouTube channel on his Instagram story with the caption: “If you want to see a new Mark Lee channel…”.