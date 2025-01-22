Upcoming Mandopop and Cantopop concerts in Singapore: Catch Frances Yip, William So, Wu Bai & China Blue

From soulful music by Frances Yip and William So, to passionate rock by Wu Bai & China Blue, fans of Mandopop and Cantopop have a lot to look forward to in the coming months as these icons make their way to Singapore.

First up, catch Wu Bai & China Blue at their electrifying Rock Star 2 world tour show as the rockers take to the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr 19. The concert will feature songs that will be played in large-scale concerts for the first time, as well as re-arrangements of classics and original songs.

Next up on the concert roster is Cantopop star Frances Yip, who will be performing at the Esplanade Concert Hall on May 25. According to concert organiser Biz Trends Media, Yip's show promises to be an "unforgettable evening of music and nostalgia, featuring a carefully curated repertoire that spans Yip’s legendary career".

Finally, catch Hong Kong singer-actor William So on Jun 22, also at the Esplanade Concert Hall, as he belts out timeless classics like Men Shouldn't Make Women Cry and It's Hard To Love Someone.

Tickets for Wu Bai & China Blue go on sale on Thursday (Jan 23) at 12pm via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from S$98 to S$278.

Meanwhile, tickets for both Yip and So's shows go on sale at 10am on Jan 24 via sg.bookmyshow.com. They're priced from S$88 to S188, excluding booking charges.