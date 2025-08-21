Frank Caprio, US judge who drew a huge online audience with his compassion, dies at age 88

Frank Caprio, a retired municipal judge in Rhode Island in the northeastern United States who found online fame as a caring jurist and host of Caught In Providence, has died. He was 88.

His official social media accounts said Wednesday (Aug 20) he "passed away peacefully" after “a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer”.

Caprio billed his courtroom as a place “where people and cases are met with kindness and compassion". He was known for dismissing tickets or showing kindness even when he handed out justice.

Last week, Caprio posted a short video on Facebook about how he had “a setback", was back in the hospital and was asking that people “remember me in your prayers”.

Caprio's show was filmed in his courtroom and featured his folksy humour and compassion. Clips from the show have had more than 1 billion views on social media.

During his time on the bench, Caprio developed a persona at odds with many TV judges – more sympathetic and less confrontational and judgmental.

In his bite-sized segments on YouTube, Caprio is often seen empathising with those in his courtroom. Many of the infractions are also relatively minor, from failing to use a turn signal to a citation for a loud party.

Caprio also used his fame to address issues like unequal access to the judicial system.

“The phrase, 'With liberty and justice for all' represents the idea that justice should be accessible to everyone. However it is not,” Caprio said in one video. “Almost 90 per cent of low-income Americans are forced to battle civil issues like healthcare, unjust evictions, veterans benefits and, yes, even traffic violations, alone.”

Caprio's upbeat take on the job of a judge drew him millions of views. His most popular videos have been those where he calls children to the bench to help pass judgment on their parents. One shows him listening sympathetically to a woman whose son was killed and then dismissing her tickets and fines of US$400.

In another clip, after dismissing a red-light violation for a bartender who was making US$3.84 per hour, Caprio urged those watching the video not to duck out on their bills.

“If anyone's watching I want them to know you better not eat and run because you're going to get caught and the poor people who are working hard all day for three bucks an hour are going to have to pay your bill," he said.