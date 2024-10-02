Frank Fritz of the reality TV show American Pickers dies at 60

Frank Fritz, part of a two-man team who drove around the US looking for antiques and collectibles to buy and resell on the reality show American Pickers, has died.

He died Monday (Sep 30) night at a hospice facility in Davenport, Iowa, said Annette Oberlander, a longtime friend. She said he was 60, not 58, as some websites and news sources said.

She said she was at his bedside, as was Mike Wolfe, who starred with Fritz for more than a decade on the History Channel programme.

“The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself,” Wolfe said an Instagram post mourning the loss of his friend.