Malcolm In The Middle star, race car driver Frankie Muniz released from hospital after crash

Actor and race car driver Frankie Muniz has been released from a hospital following a practise-lap crash at Daytona International Speedway.

The 40-year-old star of Malcolm In The Middle was practising for a Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic event, a benefit race set for Wednesday (Nov 11) night at Daytona’s road course.

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight," Muniz said in a statement. “I was looking forward to honouring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers.”

Muniz said he was a “little sore", but the Mustang he was driving did its job to protect him.

“I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the staff here at the hospital,” Muniz said. "I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers.”

Muniz and NASCAR driver Austin Cindric were set to represent Team Air Force in an exhibition race that benefits six nonprofits that support military and veteran communities through the Proud to Honor Fund, according to a NASCAR release.

A dozen Ford Racing drivers were split into six teams to race head-to-head in Mustang Dark Horse cars in honour of a branch of the US military.

Musical performances by the Zac Brown Band, Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer, and Warren Zeiders were also part of the event.

Muniz was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Glove Awards for his work in Malcolm In The Middle and was one of the best known child actors of his time. He has also appeared in films such as Big Fat Liar, Deuces Wild, Agent Cody Banks and Racing Stripes.

According to his website, Muniz took a hiatus from the entertainment world in 2006 to pursue professional racecar driving.

He began competing in the Formula BMW USA Championship and later went on to race in the Champ Car Atlantic Championship from 2007-09. Muniz was fourth in the 2009 championship standings with two races to go before a season-ending injury resulted in multiple surgeries, the website said.

In 2024, Muniz ran 38 races each on the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts and trucks series.

He's participated in 117 trucks series races over the last three years, with one top-10 finish at Daytona in 2025.