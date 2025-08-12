Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand performing in Singapore in December
The group's previous Singapore concert was in 2018.
If you're lonely this December, just know that Franz Ferdinand is here waiting for you. The Scottish rock band, which burst onto the scene in the early 2000s, will be staging a one-night concert at Singapore's Fort Canning Park on Dec 5.
The concert marks the group's first performance in Singapore in seven years.
Join Alex Kapranos, Bob Hardy, Dino Bardot, Julian Corrie and Audrey Tait as they ignite the stage with both their signature anthems and newer tracks.
Tickets for the concert will cost S$168 and can be purchased via Sistic. Fans can also top up S$30 to enjoy priority entry into the venue 30 minutes before doors open.
Do note that the concert is free-standing.
LAMC members will get first dibs on tickets with a presale session starting at 12pm on Thursday (Aug 14). To get in on this, fans can register on this page.
General sales will then commence on Aug 15.
Formed in 2002, Franz Ferdinand became popular after their 2004 hit Take Me Out ruled the airwaves. The band has since released a string of evergreen headbangers, including Do You Want To, The Fallen and Ulysses.
Early this year, Franz Ferdinand released their sixth studio album, The Human Fear.