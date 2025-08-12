Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand performing in Singapore in December

Join Alex Kapranos, Bob Hardy, Dino Bardot, Julian Corrie and Audrey Tait as they ignite the stage with both their signature anthems and newer tracks.

Tickets for the concert will cost S$168 and can be purchased via Sistic. Fans can also top up S$30 to enjoy priority entry into the venue 30 minutes before doors open.

Do note that the concert is free-standing.

LAMC members will get first dibs on tickets with a presale session starting at 12pm on Thursday (Aug 14). To get in on this, fans can register on this page.

General sales will then commence on Aug 15.