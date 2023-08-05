Freddie Mercury's beloved piano, handwritten song drafts and hundreds of belongings on display before auction

Many of the highlights conveyed Mercury's love of theatre and showmanship. There were his dazzling sequinned, skin-tight catsuits, leather jackets and the lavish red cape and crown he wore on his last Queen performance in 1986, as well as his collection of Japanese silk kimonos.

Other items were more personal and intimate, including a school book with the singer's name, Fred Bulsara, dating from the 1960s when he had just arrived in the UK with his family from Zanzibar. Visitors could study Mercury's detailed dinner party seating plans and menus, as well as handwritten invitations to his famous birthday bashes – including one dated 1977 that instructed guests to "Dress to Kill!"

Also on sale are Mercury's art collection, featuring works by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Marc Chagall, as well as his eclectic antique furniture and numerous cat figurines.

"(Mercury) wrote this: 'I like to be surrounded by splendid things. I want to lead a Victorian life, surrounded by exquisite clutter,'" said Sotheby's furniture and decorative arts specialist Thomas Williams.

The hundreds of items have turned the auction house's elegant central London building into a shrine to Mercury, with all 15 of its galleries devoted to his story. It is the first time Sotheby's is opening its entire gallery space to the public for the weekslong exhibition, Williams said, adding it is perhaps its "most democratic sale," with objects like Mercury's chopsticks and sewing kit starting at under 100 pounds each.

Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own, which is free to view, opens Friday and runs until Sept 5. The items will then be sold in a series of auctions later that month.

Sotheby's expects buyers to include institutions like museums, as well as members of Mercury's worldwide fanbase. Asked whether the rare objects may be better displayed in a museum, rather than sold individually by lot, Williams said Mercury "didn't want a stuffy museum."

"He conveyed that to Mary (Austin) and to his personal assistant," Williams said. "This is absolutely the vehicle he would have loved."