Catch Kit Chan, Mavis Hee and more at free National Day concert held at Gardens By The Bay

This August, Singaporeans can add another concert to their to-do list – only this one is free!

The Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert will return with a full-scale event on Aug 5 at The Meadow, the Gardens’ largest event venue. Running from 7.30pm to 9pm, the free concert will be hosted by entertainers Vernetta Lopez and Fauzie Laily.

Attendees will be treated to a slew of performances from the likes of Kit Chan (who will be singing her hit song Home which celebrates its 25th anniversary) and Fauzie himself who will also partner with up-and-coming singer-songwriter Umar Sirhan for an exciting mash-up of chart-topping pop tracks.

Singaporean singer Mavis Hee will also be making a rare appearance, singing her hit song Moonlight In The City which served as the theme song for the 1996 Chinese drama Tofu Street.

Other performers include local Mandopop duo The Freshman, singer Joanna Dong, the cast of the second season of Suria's Juara Mic Junior and Suthasini Rajendran.

In true National Day spirit, audiences will also enjoy performances featuring traditional musical instruments like the erhu, kompang and tabla by Mediacorp artistes including Ayden Sng, Fadli Kamsani and Jaynesh Isuran.

Concert-goers should come down early to participate in free family-friendly activities such as an inflatable playground, giveaways of old-school snacks, pet walks, a photo booth and more. End the fun-filled night with a fireworks display that will illuminate the night sky at Gardens by the Bay.

The event will also be graced by President Halimah Yacob. "The Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert has sought to bring the community together through fun, family-friendly entertainment right from its first edition in 2019, and even through the challenges of the pandemic. As such, I am heartened to see the concert returning to its full scale for the first time since it began, to bring even more people together," she said.

The concert will also air on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube on Aug 12, 7.30pm to 9pm.