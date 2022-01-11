The Fresh Prince is back in Bel-Air reboot but it’s no longer a comedy

Will Smith is back with the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, but this time not as the star but as the executive producer of the series reboot.

The reboot, simply titled Bel-Air, comes with a new Fresh Prince, played by newcomer Jabari Banks, and a first trailer has just been released on Monday (Jan 10).

Expected to begin showing on Feb 13 on US streaming service Peacock, the reimagined Bel-Air follows the original storyline that "one little fight" in Philadelphia sends the main character, still named Will in this version, to the titular lavish neighbourhood to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle.

However, while the original 30-minute sitcom was clearly mined for laughs, this new hour-long drama series takes on a more serious tone.

For instance, as we see in the trailer, the “one little fight” involved a gun, Will’s head being slammed against the railing and some time in jail.

There are also clips of parties, drug use and fights as Will tries to adjust to his new life.

Another way the new Bel-Air is different – cousin Carlton is no longer nerdy and instead, sports a cool look and plays lacrosse.

Smith explained as he posted the trailer on his YouTube channel that he was inspired by a fan trailer from three years ago that envisioned the Fresh Prince as a drama. “Now, here is the first full look at his retelling of the story that’s always been so close to my heart. Can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Cast members include Adrian Holmes as uncle Philip, Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Viv, Olly Sholotan as Carlton and Coco Jones as Hilary. British actor Jimmy Akingbola was also seen in the trailer as butler Geoffrey.