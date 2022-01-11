Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

The Fresh Prince is back in Bel-Air reboot but it’s no longer a comedy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

The Fresh Prince is back in Bel-Air reboot but it’s no longer a comedy

Original star-turned-executive-producer Will Smith was inspired by a fan video that envisioned the Fresh Prince as a drama. 

The Fresh Prince is back in Bel-Air reboot but it’s no longer a comedy

Jabari Banks stars in the Bel-Air reboot, with Will Smith as executive producer. The show's first trailer was released on Jan 10, 2022. (Photo: Peacock)

Richa Liz Mathew
11 Jan 2022 02:18PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 02:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Will Smith is back with the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, but this time not as the star but as the executive producer of the series reboot. 

The reboot, simply titled Bel-Air, comes with a new Fresh Prince, played by newcomer Jabari Banks, and a first trailer has just been released on Monday (Jan 10). 

Expected to begin showing on Feb 13 on US streaming service Peacock, the reimagined Bel-Air follows the original storyline that "one little fight" in Philadelphia sends the main character, still named Will in this version, to the titular lavish neighbourhood to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle. 

However, while the original 30-minute sitcom was clearly mined for laughs, this new hour-long drama series takes on a more serious tone.

For instance, as we see in the trailer, the “one little fight” involved a gun, Will’s head being slammed against the railing and some time in jail. 

There are also clips of parties, drug use and fights as Will tries to adjust to his new life. 

Another way the new Bel-Air is different – cousin Carlton is no longer nerdy and instead, sports a cool look and plays lacrosse. 

Smith explained as he posted the trailer on his YouTube channel that he was inspired by a fan trailer from three years ago that envisioned the Fresh Prince as a drama. “Now, here is the first full look at his retelling of the story that’s always been so close to my heart. Can’t wait for you guys to see it.” 

Cast members include Adrian Holmes as uncle Philip, Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Viv, Olly Sholotan as Carlton and Coco Jones as Hilary. British actor Jimmy Akingbola was also seen in the trailer as butler Geoffrey.

Source: CNA/sr

Related Topics

Television & Movies

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Place plaster in the footer bottom section:

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us