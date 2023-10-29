Matthew Perry's death by apparent drowning: Celebrities and former co-stars react

Matthew Perry, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on hit sitcom Friends, died in an apparent drowning in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on Saturday (Oct 28). He was 54.

The late actor’s celebrity friends and former co-stars have paid tribute to Perry on social media.

Actress Selma Blair remembered Perry with an Instagram post in which she wrote: “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”