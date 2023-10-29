Matthew Perry's death by apparent drowning: Celebrities and former co-stars react
The actor was found unresponsive in the jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (Oct 28). He was 54.
Matthew Perry, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on hit sitcom Friends, died in an apparent drowning in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on Saturday (Oct 28). He was 54.
The late actor’s celebrity friends and former co-stars have paid tribute to Perry on social media.
Actress Selma Blair remembered Perry with an Instagram post in which she wrote: “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”
Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis’ daughter who appeared alongside Perry in The Whole Nine Yards, posted: “I’m so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing."
“When I was a kid and I was on Set while he and my dad were doing whole nine and whole 10 yards, he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much.”
She added: “I know he had many challenges in life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy. I hope he can rest peacefully.”
Natasha Henstridge, who co-starred with Perry in The Whole Nine Yards, wrote: "You gorgeous man. You have brought so much laughter and love to this world. You’ll be forever missed and forever remembered.”
Mighty Aphrodite actress Mira Sorvino took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a tribute: “Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”
TV host Piers Morgan also took to X to commemorate the actor. He said: “RIP Matthew Perry, 54. The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news.”
Actress Olivia Munn praised Perry for his resilience to overcome his addiction. She wrote: "He struggled so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it."
She went on to say that the news was "nothing short of heartbreaking".
Paget Brewster, the Criminal Minds actress who played Kathy on six episodes of Friends, a woman whom Perry's character Chandler Bing was in love with, wrote: "I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there."
George Takei referred to Perry's passing as “a tragic piece of news to read” and added that “my heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates”.